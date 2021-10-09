Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Brokerages predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report $6.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.18 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.53 million, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Moradi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 2,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

