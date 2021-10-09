Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,992. The company has a market capitalization of $813.94 million, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

