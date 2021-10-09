Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report earnings per share of $4.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.65. Cummins posted earnings per share of $3.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

CMI stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.00. 623,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,204. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Cummins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.