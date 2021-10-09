Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post $745.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $804.91 million and the lowest is $634.20 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $534.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $139.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

