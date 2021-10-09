Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.13 Million

Analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report sales of $375.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.00 million and the highest is $412.90 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $203.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of MTDR opened at $42.18 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.