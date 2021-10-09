Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 730,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,181. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $978.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.02. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth about $913,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NOW by 76.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NOW by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

