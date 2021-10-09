Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Orion Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 169.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORN. B. Riley lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Orion Group by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 148,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 98,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 62,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.08. 89,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

