Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ReneSola also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 515,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ReneSola has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $35.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ReneSola by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

