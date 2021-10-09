Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post $393.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.00 million. RingCentral posted sales of $303.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average of $268.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.