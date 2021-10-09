Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.41. 489,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

