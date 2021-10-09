Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.25. BRP reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Shares of DOOO opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.85. BRP has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.