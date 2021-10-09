Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

CSTM opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. Constellium has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth $4,665,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $257,000. Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in Constellium by 162.5% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 588,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 364,532 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

