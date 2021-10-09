Zacks: Brokerages Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $112,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESI opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

