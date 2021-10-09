Zacks: Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce $443.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.57 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $331.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 411.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $223,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,141,000 after acquiring an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.