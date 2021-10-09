Zacks: Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post $1.63 EPS

Analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. GMS reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of GMS traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GMS by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in GMS by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in GMS by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

