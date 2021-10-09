Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.78. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 304%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 943,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 430,378 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $7,500,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $3,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

GDEN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. 157,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.