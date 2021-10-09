Zacks: Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $252,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 128,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

