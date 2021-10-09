Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post sales of $30.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.19 million to $31.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $21.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $121.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.92 million to $122.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $138.80 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 117,127 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.01 million, a P/E ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

