Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 826,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,280,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 61.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 828,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 112,873.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 101,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

