Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $712.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce sales of $712.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $728.06 million and the lowest is $682.12 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $673.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,157,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after acquiring an additional 139,090 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.71.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.