Zacks: Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.27 Million

Analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post sales of $125.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.91 million and the lowest is $124.30 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $484.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $491.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $529.77 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $545.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NDLS opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.07 million, a PE ratio of -1,302.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

