Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.75 Million

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post $230.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.73 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 199.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $701.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $705.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

