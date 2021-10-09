Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce $194.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.40 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $175.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $781.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.27 million to $790.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $859.52 million, with estimates ranging from $847.54 million to $871.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 253,236 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

SRI stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

