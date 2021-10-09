Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.41). U.S. Well Services posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of USWS opened at $2.40 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

