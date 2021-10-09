Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $2.60 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00004728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $28.24 million and $180,352.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,059.55 or 1.00020673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064494 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.00349982 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00593893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00240579 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004697 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,880,473 coins and its circulating supply is 10,850,973 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.