Zano (ZANO) Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00004728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $28.24 million and approximately $180,352.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,059.55 or 1.00020673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064494 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.00349982 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00593893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00240579 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004697 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,880,473 coins and its circulating supply is 10,850,973 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

