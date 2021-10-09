Zcash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $150.60 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $127.53 or 0.00232489 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $150.60 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00125541 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00146667 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002495 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 12,828,538 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

