ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,063.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00232503 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00125180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00145294 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002497 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

