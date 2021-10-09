Zcoin Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,520.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.93 or 0.06558857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.21 or 0.00332362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $616.28 or 0.01130358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00102894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.03 or 0.00508121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.99 or 0.00355818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00330250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

