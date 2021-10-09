Zealium Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $36,127.94 and $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.76 or 0.00338744 BTC.

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

