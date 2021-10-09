Zel One Day Volume Reaches $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00229021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00124540 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00144506 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002236 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

