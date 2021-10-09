ZelaaPayAE Market Cap Tops $362,911.37 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 71.9% higher against the dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $362,911.37 and $131,359.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004491 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000175 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

