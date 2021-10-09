ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 26% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $735,707.85 and $1,796.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00110953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.00472201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00014641 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00036575 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00025629 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.