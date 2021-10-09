Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $49,346.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00231081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00101974 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

ZUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,557,130 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

