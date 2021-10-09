ZeroSwap Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00231875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101987 BTC.

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

