Zilla Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Zilla has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $252,224.47 and $2,620.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00230107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00101925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

