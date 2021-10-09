Zloadr (ZDR) Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 497.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $9.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00228956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00101662 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

