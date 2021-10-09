ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 48.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $789,586.17 and approximately $24.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

