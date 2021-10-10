-$0.03 EPS Expected for Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Joby Aviation.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,147. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

