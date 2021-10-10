$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The Joint reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

JYNT opened at $80.10 on Friday. The Joint has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth $153,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

