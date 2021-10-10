-$0.05 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.01). OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.18. 413,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,986. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.71 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after buying an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

