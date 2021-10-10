$0.08 EPS Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Osisko Gold Royalties also reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 444,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,899. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

