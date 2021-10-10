$0.13 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 564,561 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,529,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 647.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,442,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 207,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. 33,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. LSI Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

