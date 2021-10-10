-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Volta will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Volta.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLTA shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Volta stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,897. Volta has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

About Volta

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

