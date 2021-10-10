-$0.21 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

VKTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 657,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.