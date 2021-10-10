-$0.21 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

VKTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 657,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

