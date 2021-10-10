-$0.32 EPS Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 125,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,720. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.