$0.49 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Valvoline by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,369,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Valvoline by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,668,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,538,000 after purchasing an additional 324,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.08. 418,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

