$0.50 EPS Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CSTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

