$0.65 EPS Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Fortive by 266.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 223.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,891,000 after buying an additional 1,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

