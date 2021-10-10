-$0.74 EPS Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.76). Spire posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Spire by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

